Goodwood FoS will celebrate Lotus

Image courtesy of Goodwood

Vintage Motorsport / Historic

By June 4, 2021 12:49 PM

By

The Central Feature at the July 8-11 Goodwood Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard will celebrate Lotus in honor of the brand’s pioneering road and race cars.

From the first sculpture in 1997 to the present day, the Goodwood Festival of Speed has become known for its creative and daring Central Features, which celebrate the greatest achievements of a different manufacturer or milestone each year through art.

Lotus was last selected as the Central Feature marque in 2012, with a 3D infinity loop sculpture that celebrated the singularity of purpose of a Lotus race car.

Goodwood says this year’s sculpture “will take a new, immersive direction” and is “being created using a fresh design philosophy.”

