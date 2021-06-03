Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Indy 500 Listener Q&A

June 3, 2021

It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit, all focused on the 2021 edition of the Indy 500.

The Q&A starts at the 18m07s mark.

