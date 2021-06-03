The Week In IndyCar, Indy 500 Listener Q&A
Motorsport Images
The Week In IndyCar, Indy 500 Listener Q&A
By
|
Marshall Pruett
June 3, 2021 8:39 PM ET
It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit, all focused on the 2021 edition of the Indy 500.
The Q&A starts at the 18m07s mark.
IndyCar, Podcasts
Marshall Pruett
The 2021 season marks Marshall Pruett's 35th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.
