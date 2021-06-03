Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

How to drive a Trick Truck, Part 9

After several great months of learning the secrets of driving a modern unlimited race truck from Mint 400 champion Justin Lofton, we are down to our penultimate episode of the 10-part series. While next week’s finale will feature Lofton answering viewer and fan questions, this week’s virtual classroom lesson focuses on the secrets of night driving. 
 
Night driving? Yes indeed. 
 
Many of the shorter desert competitions are completed in the daylight for front-running race vehicles, but longer endurance events like the SCORE Baja 1000, SCORE Baja 500, the Mint 400 and the BITD Vegas to Reno marathons run in the deep blackness of a desert night. In this episode, Lofton shares the science and technology behind his truck’s highly-specific Baja Design lighting package. Like driving in the dust, staying fast and safe in some of the darkest places on earth is yet another unique aspect of this multi-dimensional form of motorsports.

