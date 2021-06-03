How to drive a Trick Truck, Part 9

Many of the shorter desert competitions are completed in the daylight for front-running race vehicles, but longer endurance events like the SCORE Baja 1000, SCORE Baja 500, the Mint 400 and the BITD Vegas to Reno marathons run in the deep blackness of a desert night. In this episode, Lofton shares the science and technology behind his truck’s highly-specific Baja Design lighting package. Like driving in the dust, staying fast and safe in some of the darkest places on earth is yet another unique aspect of this multi-dimensional form of motorsports.

Marty Fiolka

A lifelong enthusiast of off road motorsports, Marty Fiolka raced his first Baja 1000 in 1992 and still enjoys getting behind the wheel via his annual BFG Team Rennsport NORRA Mexican 1000 effort. A graduate of University California at Long Beach, he founded The Rennsport Group in 1995 to execute motorsports public relations programs for Nissan, Infinity, Exxon, Mitsubishi, SCORE International and later became the editorial and marketing director for Dirtsports Magazine. Marty is a current contributor to RACER Magazine and RACER.com as well as operating the promotional agency for Crandon International Raceway and annual Red Bull Crandon World Cup. Fiolka was a 2014 Inductee to the Off Road Motorsports Hall of Fame (ORMHOF) and was instrumental in founding the Wide Open Baja adventure business and Ensenada's Horsepower Ranch. He also served as the associate producer of the original Dust to Glory documentary film and author of two books; 1000 Miles to Glory: The Baja 1000 Story and The Big Blue M: The History of McMillin Racing.