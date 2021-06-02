Indy 500 TV rating hits 5-year high

Sunday’s Indianapolis 500 was a hit with fans as Helio Castroneves scored his fourth win at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and it also resonated with viewers on NBC who gave the event its best ratings in five years.

Using the modern Total Audience Delivery metric which includes the combined television and live streaming audience, the Indy 500 produced 5.581 million viewers, up from 2020’s disappointing 3.692 million.

The year-to-year audience increase of 51.1 percent reflects the excitement offered by the race where the unheralded Meyer Shank Racing team pulled off an upset for the ages. With the close race to the checkered flag and joyful celebration by Castroneves and his team, viewership peaked at 7.129 million.

