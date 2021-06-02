Castroneves chairing Motorsports HoF Class of 2020 induction

When the Motorsports Hall of Fame of America hosts its first-ever dual induction ceremonies this year, it will be relying on last Sunday’s Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves as one of two Honorary Chairs.

Castroneves was set for the role last year before the event was canceled; the Class of 2020 ceremony will take place Sept. 27 at M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Mich. Eight-time NHRA Top Fuel winner Leah Pruett is the Honorary Chair for the Class of 2021 induction ceremony on Sept. 29.

“It is a huge honor to be asked to be the Honorary Chairperson,” Castroneves said. “When you look through the names in this prestigious group, it is staggering to think of the combined talent represented. There are many members of this hall that have had a huge impact on my career, none more so than Roger Penske (MSHFA Class of 1995), and I hope to join them in the Hall one day.”

