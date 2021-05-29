RACER VIDEO: The American Legion and the ‘Race to End Veteran Suicide’

On Indianapolis 500 media day, The American Legion, America’s first veterans service organization, along with Chip Ganassi Racing announced their intention to raise greater awareness of a dire issue: veteran suicide.

On average 22 veterans take their own lives each and every day. Creating awareness and ultimately a solution to the crisis has become the American Legion’s leading cause and their involvement with the No.48 Chip Ganassi Racing NTT IndyCar Series entry driven by Jimmie Johnson and Tony Kanaan will is the first arrow to be pulled from their quiver in taking on this cause.

RACER Studio creative director George Tamayo talks with American Legion CMO Dean Kessel about how this program came together and why motorsport became the catalyst.

Watch below or click here to watch on YouTube.