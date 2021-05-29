Mecum exceeds $100m at Indy auction

Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

With a total of more than $107.8 million in overall sales achieved, Dana Mecum’s May 14-22 Original Spring Classic in Indianapolis became the second Mecum auction this year to break $100 million in overall sales — a first within the collector car auction industry.

Of the 2,057 cars offered throughout the nine auction days, 1,715 hammered sold for a sell-through rate of 83%.

Led by an top 10 that included Parnelli Jones’ Baja-winning Ford Bronco selling for a record $1.87 million last Friday, individual sales results were strong throughout the auction.

The Bronco finished third behind the much-anticipated 1967 Shelby 427 S/C Cobra Roadster (pictured above) that grabbed the top sales spot with a $3.3 million selling price, and the second-place 1930 Duesenberg Model SJ Rollston Convertible Victoria.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.

