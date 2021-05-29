Keselowski to Roush Fenway? It’s news to Newman

Ryan Newman doesn’t “know anything” regarding a recent report that Brad Keselowski will move to Roush Fenway Racing next season.

The rumored move would include Keselowski owning part of Jack Roush’s organization and driving the No. 6 Ford. By doing so, Keselowski would oust Newman, who joined Roush Fenway in 2019.

“I’ve not been told anything to know, and I’m just doing my thing,” Newman said Saturday at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “My goal is to continue with the 6 car and focus there and try to get our Roush Fenway Ford in victory lane and have a shot and chance to be in the playoffs, and then prove we’re capable of more than people think we are.”

Newman, 43, did admit that he wants to continue racing next season. Rookie of the Year for the Cup Series in 2002, Newman has won 18 races and finished second in the championship in 2014 during the first year of the Championship 4 format. Newman’s resume also includes a Daytona 500 win (2008) and Brickyard 400 win (2013).

“I love what I do,” said Newman. “There is no doubt that I’m very passionate about the sport, the people, the cars in many ways. I’ve got more experience and tenure to have, I guess, a more sound opinion about (things). I like having that, and it’s not because I think people will listen to me just because being an engineer and having a background the way I do, that it makes sense.”

Despite a 20-year career and some seeming ready to push him out of the seat, Newman said he hasn’t accomplished what he wants to in the sport.

“And I don’t know that I ever will,” he said. “I could have Mark Martin syndrome, but, in the end, he was around for a long time. He’d be a good person to ask if he did it right, if he retired right, if he’s happy, if he’s satisfied with his career.”

As for Keselowski, the Team Penske driver did not deny the report when asked by reporters after practice at Charlotte but did not offer anything about his future.

“I can’t talk about that,” said Keselowski. “When I can, I’ll tell you.”