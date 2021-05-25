Stoker announces candidacy to be next FIA president

Graham Stoker (shown above right) – the current FIA deputy president for sport – has announced his candidacy to succeed Jean Todt as FIA president.

The FIA presidential election takes place in December this year, when Todt is set to step down from the role after 12 years and three terms in the position. Stoker is the second candidate to announce their intention to stand – following Emirati former rally driver and FIA vice president Mohammed ben Sulayem last month – and lists nine-time Le Mans winner Tom Kristensen among his leadership team.

Kristensen is standing as candidate for Stoker’s current position – deputy president for sport – while Thierry Willemarck and Brian Gibbons already hold the positions of deputy president for mobility and president of the FIA Senate respectively.

Stoker is a barrister who has been involved in motorsport governance for most of his career, working for the United Kingdom’s governing body from the mid-1980s and joining the FIA in 2001. He became FIA deputy president for sport in 2009 and has been re-elected to the position twice, while also serving as the UK’s representative on the World Motor Sport Council (WMSC). On Tuesday, he launched his bid under the campaign barrier ‘FIA for All’.

“We stand for an FIA for All, across sport and mobility, safety and sustainability, competition and trusted services,” Stoker said. “An all-inclusive FIA that welcomes and works for every motor sport competitor and road user worldwide regardless of race, nationality and gender. An FIA that faces future challenges and that plays an important role on the global stage.

“Our member clubs, both Mobility and Motor Sport, are at the heart of our 117-year-old Federation and it has always been our key priority to support and develop our clubs. But also to reach out to our motor sport stakeholders and supporters across the globe, our volunteers, competitors, teams, promoters, and our unique industry, as well as the great many motorists who rely on our services worldwide.

“I want the FIA and our Member Clubs to gain global influence across all aspects of sport and mobility, emerging transport and energy trends.

“We will build on the outstanding work of President Jean Todt over the last 12 years and are proud to have been able to help introduce many new innovative programs and resources to support Members and have assisted the President in developing our Clubs and building the FIA into a strong, respected and influential international organization.

“Our core belief is an FIA for All which will continue to strengthen our Federation – for our Members, our Sport and our Society.”