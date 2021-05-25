Charles Whittall continues his Challenge journey

Charles Whittall (Ferrari of Central Florida) started the 2021 season with a bang and a podium finish in the first race of the 2021 Ferrari Challenge season at Virginia International Raceway back in March. Since then, the Coppa Shell driver has enjoyed consistent results with a pair of fifth place finishes, once at VIR and again at Sonoma. In a class that has featured four different winners from five races to date, the Coppa Shell category has been immensely competitive, and Whittall has been right in the middle of it and most importantly, enjoying every minute of it.
IndyCar 47m ago
Paretta finalizes pit crew
After weeks of practice, training, and tryouts, Paretta Autosport has made its final choices on who will go over the pit wall on Sunday and (…)
Industry 6hr ago
Laguna Seca renaissance, Part 1: Rediscovery
The Laguna Seca Raceway Foundation exists to raise funds for the development of the Laguna Seca Recreational Area and is a separate (…)
Trans Am 7hr ago
Trans Am set for Saturday showdown at Lime Rock Park
Thirty years in the making, the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli is set to return to Lime Rock Park. This Memorial Day weekend will (…)
Ferrari Challenge 7hr ago
Ferrari Challenge concludes weekend at Watkins Glen
In a weekend full of memorable moments and firsts, Ferrari Challenge concluded its first weekend at Watkins Glen International since the (…)
Insights & Analysis 8hr ago
OPINION: NASCAR has to own its COTA failings
The definition of insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting a different result. Perhaps it’s too harsh to call (…)
Formula 1 8hr ago
Stoker announces candidacy to be next FIA president
Graham Stoker (shown above right) – the current FIA deputy president for sport – has announced his candidacy to succeed Jean Todt as FIA (…)
Formula 1 8hr ago
Monaco ‘a kind of cursed race’ for Mercedes - Wolff
Toto Wolff called the Monaco Grand Prix a “cursed race” for Mercedes after Valtteri Bottas retired from second place and Lewis (…)
Formula 1 8hr ago
No point over-analyzing Monaco struggles – Ricciardo
Daniel Ricciardo is keen to avoid over-analyzing his struggles in the Monaco Grand Prix after being lapped by teammate Lando Norris during (…)
Esports 11hr ago
Pryde, Porsche earn Round 1 victory at Kyalami
Cody Pryde claimed victory in the opening round of the GT World Challenge America Esports Championship at Kyalami, fending off (…)
Podcasts 11hr ago
The Week In IndyCar, May 25, Listener Q&A
It’s The Week In IndyCar Listener Q&A show using listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans (…)
Comments