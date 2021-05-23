Luyendyk loses and finds 1990 Indy 500 winner’s ring

In honor of @IMS 500 @IndyCar I’m wearing both rings I received for winning Indy 30 years ago.

Arie Luyendyk did his best to serve as one of the NTT IndyCar Series’ race stewards on Saturday while the whereabouts of his 1990 Indy 500 winner’s ring was a mystery. Fearing the worst, the two-time Indy 500 winner took to social media with a hope that the invaluable keepsake from the Dutchman’s first victory at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway would be found and returned.

The plea did not result in Luyendyk’s desired outcome, and with a long day of Indy 500 qualifying to oversee, his concern grew. It was only upon his return to where the day started at IMS — his parking space inside the vast facility — that Luyendyk ended up solving the case on his own.

While digging in his pocket and fumbling with car keys after parking early Saturday morning, Luyendyk says the ring must have slipped off his finger, and with ear plugs inserted, he didn’t hear the metal ring fall and hit the dirt and rocks below his feet.

The self-made storm in a teacup was resolved, to great relief, right where it started.