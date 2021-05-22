VIDEO: Ferrari Challenge onboard at Watkins Glen

Climb aboard with Continental Autosport’s Aaron Weiss at Watkins Glen International ahead of this weekend’s Ferrari Challenge North America races.
Formula 1 10m ago
Leclerc fears grid penalty due to damage
Polesitter Charles Leclerc admits he is concerned he will face a grid penalty due to the damage sustained in his crash at the end of (…)
NASCAR 29m ago
Cup Series teams try out rain tires in soaked COTA practice
William Byron was fastest in the pouring rain during NASCAR Cup Series practice Saturday morning at Circuit of The Americas. Byron topped the (…)
IndyCar 1hr ago
Harvey tops Indy qualifying warm-up session
The NTT IndyCar Series made an hour of practice available to teams prior to Saturday’s qualifying session and as fans have seen for (…)
Formula 1 1hr ago
Leclerc takes Monaco GP pole for Ferrari...then crashes
Charles Leclerc took pole position for his home race at the Monaco Grand Prix, despite crashing on his final attempt and causing a red (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Schumacher to miss qualifying
Mick Schumacher will not take part in qualifying for the Monaco Grand Prix after crashing in final practice. The Haas rookie lost control at (…)
IndyCar 4hr ago
Dixon leads qualifying order for Indy 500
The draw for qualifying order took place shortly after Friday’s Indy 500 practice session ended, and with faster speeds expected to come (…)
Formula 1 4hr ago
Verstappen leads Ferrari pair in Monaco FP3; heavy crash for Schumacher
Max Verstappen set the fastest time of final practice for the Monaco Grand Prix but Ferrari remained very strong in a session ended early (…)
Vintage Motorsport / Historic 5hr ago
Day 1 at HSR Barber Historics
Racing action at this weekend’s Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Barber Historics moved off to a competitive start Friday at Barber (…)
IndyCar 13hr ago
O'Ward only bright spot on tough Fast Friday for Chevy
On a day where Honda flexed its muscles leading into qualifying, Arrow McLaren SP’s young leader made sure he played the role of disruptor (…)
IndyCar 13hr ago
Top Gun ‘know we're the biggest underdogs’ - Enerson
Every Indy 500 features at least one underdog, and in some cases like the brand-new Top Gun Racing team, the odds of making it into the (…)
