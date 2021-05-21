How to drive a Trick Truck: Part 7

In recent weeks, three-time Mint 400 winner Justin Lofton has walked you through the art of cornering in a Trick Truck, and dealing with the rough terrain that comes with the territory of racing through the desert. By contrast, the recipe for straight-line speed might seem fairly straighforward: right foot + throttle = fast. But nothing in desert racing is simple. In this week’s lesson, Lofton explains how the key to right speed is all about soft hands, anticipation, and knowing when to lift.

Check it out below, or click here.