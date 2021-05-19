Skip Barber backing for Davison at Cup Series road races

Skip Barber Racing has announced a title sponsorship package for the Rick Ware Racing NASCAR Cup Series entry of James Davison for three road races, starting this weekend at Circuit of The Americas. Davison also will race in Skip Barber colors at Sonoma (June 26), Road America (July 4) and Watkins Glen (August 8).

Dan DeMonte, chief marketing officer at Skip Barber Racing School, said, “Bringing the Skip Barber Racing School brand to the massive NASCAR fan base is a great way to showcase that we offer something for everyone, from beginner enthusiasts to seasoned pro racers. Coupled with NASCAR’s expanded road course calendar, this provides perfect alignment with our longstanding expertise in developing drivers in the art of road racing, and we are proud to have had many of today’s top NASCAR drivers as students.”

Rick Ware Racing Development driver Nathan Byrd is racing in several rounds of the Skip Barber Formula Car Series while also participating in all of the 2-Day Advanced Racing School programs offered by Skip Barber. He finished off the weekend in Sonoma with a podium, and took a fourth-place finish in the rain at COTA.

“Skip Barber sports an impressive platform for motorsports development and racing opportunities,” said Byrd. “The fact that Skip Barber allows and even encourages racing in variable conditions is a major plus, because it supports and develops my adaptability as a race car driver. Their instruction is top-tier and their engineers work tirelessly to provide us with the most consistent and well-performing race cars that I have had the privilege of being in. I’m definitely looking forward to more race weekends with them because of the invaluable learning experiences I’ll obtain along the way.”