Wayne Taylor Racing pulls off dramatic victory at Mid-Ohio

Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque led the No. 10 Wayne Taylor Racing Acura ARX-05c to victory at Mid-Ohio, and kept Acura’s undefeated home record perfect in the process.

Taylor managed to squeeze out enough fuel in the final stint while also fending off attacks from Felipe Nasr to earn Acura’s fourth consecutive win at the 2.258-mile road course.

“It was really difficult for me to understand the big picture of everything,” Taylor explained. “[The team] is giving me a fuel number and I was trying to hit it. There were times where I wasn’t telling them ‘no, I’m not going to do it this lap,’ but [Nasr] was putting me under so much pressure at some points that I had to push and then burn myself for the next three laps to pay back what I burned and pay the price later in the stint.”

Taylor passed Nasr in the No. 31 Whelen Engineering Cadillac DPi-V.R. for the lead with 45 minutes left to run. From there, both teams turned their attention to fuel as they tried to eke out as many miles as they could. The top four finishers in DPi ended up running a 56-minute stint to complete the race, about 10 minutes longer than the average stint length.

Nasr and Pipo Derani settled for a second-place finish in the No. 31 Cadillac, ending the race just +0.368s behind the No. 10 Acura.

After a strong first half from Harry Tincknell, the No. 55 Mazda RT-24P failed to make much of an impact in the second half of the race. A full course yellow in the middle of the pit cycle shuffled them out of the lead. Oliver Jarvis was then unable to find the same pace as Tincknell, leaving them to settle for a third-place finish. It’s a result that will leave them wanting more given the pace that the car showed.

The No. 5 Mustang Sampling w/ JDC-Miller Motorsports Cadillac DPi-V.R. of Loic Duval and Tristan Vautier was fourth. Meanwhile, the No. 01 Cadillac Chip Ganassi Racing DPi-V.R. and the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-05c, both needed to make splash-and-go stops that dropped them to fifth and sixth, respectively.

The No. 74 Riley Motorsports JS P320 of Gar Robinson and Felipe Fraga took home the win in LMP3 by +3.249s. The No. 74 Ligier was the best car in the class by a wide margin today. Robinson started the race before handing it over to Fraga for the second half and neither driver had much difficulty in keeping the car at the front of the field.

After an engine failure with their original chassis, Performance Tech Motorsports needed to make a late change to their IMSA Prototype Challenge Series chassis. Rasmus Lindh and Dan Goldburg ran a clean race in the No. 38 Ligier JS P320 – which until an hour before the green flag was actually the No. 6 Ligier in IPC.

Rounding out the podium was the No. 91 Riley Motorsports Ligier JS P320 of Jim Cox and Dylan Murry. They inherited that spot after the No. 54 CORE autosport Ligier JS P320 went for a spin through the grass in the final half-hour of the race.

Colin Braun went wide in the Carousel to try and make a pass on a GTD car, but ran out of grip and understeered off the track. That mistake dropped him and teammate Jon Bennett off the podium.

The No. 36 Andretti Autosport Ligier JS P320 retired from the race with an unknown issue.

The race in GTD was dominated by the No. 96 Turner Motorsports BMW M6 GT3 of Bill Auberlen and Robby Foley, who cruised to victory by a margin of +2.712. The No. 96 BMW moved into the lead of the race after the No. 14 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3 suffered a suspension failure.

By the time Foley handed the car over to Auberlen, the No. 96 BMW had a 25s lead on the rest of the class. Despite a full course yellow that bunched the field up, there was little stress on the shoulders of the winningest driver in IMSA.

Once the No. 14 Lexus ran into that problem, a win for the No. 96 BMW seemed inevitable. No other cars, including the sister-No. 12 AIM Vasser Sullivan Lexus RC-F GT3 could find the pace to challenge the BMW in the second half of the race.

Zach Veach and Frankie Montecalvo in the No. 12 Lexus finished second after Veach was unable to reel in Auberlen. The No. 1 Paul Miller Racing Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo of Madison Snow and Bryan Sellers ended the race in third.

It took over an hour and a half before the first full course yellow of the afternoon came out. The No. 16 Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R found itself beached in the gravel after contact with the No. 9 Pfaff Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R caused damage to the right rear tire of the No. 16 Porsche.

Patrick Long was battling with Michael De Quesada through the Carousel when Laurens Vanthoor got alongside Long into Turn 13. The two Porsches made contact with Long finding himself stuck in the gravel at the exit of the final turn. That was the only full course yellow in what was otherwise a very clean race.

The IMSA WeatherTech Sportscar Championship now heads to Belle Isle for the Detroit Grand Prix on June 11-12.