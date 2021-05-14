Shank looking for home-track lift at Mid-Ohio

Meyer Shank Racing will head into this weekend’s IMSA round at Mid-Ohio looking for its first win at its home track.

Having entered cars at the famed 2.258-mile road course since 2004, the team is eager to secure that so-far elusive victory, but the car it will be running has found plenty of success at the track in the past.

Dane Cameron and Oliver Pla will pilot the No. 60 Acura ARX-05c this weekend. The duo is currently fourth in the DPi standings, and is coming off a third-place finish at Sebring.

For Pla, it will be his first time racing at the venue, but a pre-event test left a positive early impression upon the Frenchman.

“We tested here, so I had the chance to learn the track which I actually quite like,” he said. “As always, the race will be super tight and intense, and we will focus on managing traffic the best that we can. The third-place finish at Sebring was good, but now we want more.”

While the team is looking to build on its Mid-Ohio bests of two second-placed finishes in the GTD class in 2018 and 2019, an Acura ARX-05c has won all three races since IMSA returned to the track. One of those victories came with Cameron at the wheel in 2019.

“Mid-Ohio should be a good place for us to build on the momentum of our Sebring podium as we look towards getting our first win as a group,” said Cameron.

“It was great to be able to test there after the long break we’ve had, and give Oli (Pla) a few extra laps to be ready for his first race at Mid-Ohio. I know the ARX-05 is well-suited to the track, so it presents a good opportunity to get that first win, and it would be extra special to do it in Acura and Meyer Shank Racing’s backyard.”

While it goes for its first win at Mid-Ohio, Meyer Shank Racing will also be running in the NTT IndyCar Series with Jack Harvey, where the team looks to kick off the festivities of the month of May in Indianapolis with a bang – the second part of what will be a busy weekend for the team.