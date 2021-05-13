New book by RACER’s founding editor captures F5000 history

Veteran racing journalist and RACER magazine founding editor John Zimmerman has documented the comprehensive history of Formula 5000’s brief but spectacular history in a new 225-page hardback from Racemaker Press — “Lost in Time: Formula 5000 in North America” — now available in the RACER Store. Also featuring close to 200 photos, the book covers all aspects of the F5000, including the star drivers, cars, teams and complete statistics.

A popular vintage racing class today, F5000 — an American answer to Formula 1 with similar cars powered by 5.0-liter (305 cubic inch) American stock-block engines from Chevrolet, Ford and Dodge — thrived in North America for just eight years, from 1969 to 1976. The series attracted top drivers including Mario Andretti and Al Unser with cars that lapped Watkins Glen and Mosport as fast, or even faster, than the F1 cars of the time.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.