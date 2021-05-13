Daly Indy GP sponsor poses sharp question

Ed Carpenter Racing’s streak of unusual sponsor signings continues with the No. 20 Chevy Conor Daly will pilot this weekend at the GMR Grand Prix of Indianapolis.

In partnership with insulin delivery device company Mannkind, the driver Type-1 diabetic will sport a double entendre on the sidepods, which asks “Tired of Pricks?” to draw awareness to its insulin inhaler product that eliminates the need for injections to manage blood sugar levels.

“We’re thrilled to introduce this head-turning livery when Conor represents Ed Carpenter Racing this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” said MannKind CCO Alejandro Galindo. “As part of an extended marketing partnership, we will work closely with Daly on a series of appearances to stress that living with diabetes should not stop you from fully living your dreams. The first event is being planned for the week of Indy 500 in late May.”