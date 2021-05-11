Tilley to make Cup debut with Live Fast

Kyle Tilley will try his hand at NASCAR by running multiple races with Live Fast Motorsports.

Tilley, an IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship and European Le Mans Series competitor, will make his Cup Series debut on May 22-23 at Circuit of the Americas (COTA). He will also compete with the No. 78 Ford Mustang team at Road America (July 4), Watkins Glen (Aug. 8), and Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Aug. 15).

“To say I’m excited to race in the NASCAR Cup Series would be an understatement,” Tilley in a team release. “I have always been a big fan of NASCAR and the close racing it provides. To have the opportunity to go up against the best at Circuit of the Americas and the other road courses is going to be both a huge challenge and learning curve, but one I am really looking forward to.

“I’d like to extend my gratitude to team owners BJ McLeod and Matt Tifft for the faith they have shown in me, and my partners Battle Associates and Bremont Chronometers for coming onboard for the weekend. I am honored to be a part of Team Live Fast and am excited to see what we can do together.”