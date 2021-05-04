Williams signs new commercial director from McLaren

Williams has signed James Bower as its new commercial director from McLaren as it continues to expand under new ownership.

Bower is the latest in a number of key hires by Williams since the team was taken over by Dorilton Capital last year, coming at the same time as the team expands its aerodynamic department. Bower was previously McLaren’s head of marketing and commercial strategy, and CEO Jost Capito believes he can have the longer-term impact of improving team performance through strong partnerships.

“We are thrilled to welcome James Bower to Williams Racing as commercial director,” Capito said. “As we continue to grow our commercial and marketing offering, his appointment reflects the positive momentum we are building both on and off the track.

“The appointment speaks to the team’s ambition to further develop its commercial activities, in part by ensuring the expansion of effective and long-lasting partnerships that deliver value to both parties. He joins us with a wealth of valuable experience, and I look forward to seeing what he can achieve.”

The highly-rated Bower moves from one iconic racing brand to another, having been part of the commercial team that evaluated the benefits to McLaren’s moves into racing series outside of F1.

“I’m proud to join Williams Racing at such an important time for the team and our sport,” Bower said. “Williams has a special place in the minds of Formula 1 fans around the world. It’s this passion for racing, combined with valuable technological capabilities, that I’m excited to leverage to enable companies to solve commercial challenges and build their brands while providing value to our fans.”