Alianell wins COTA Skip Barber Formula Race Series

Rookie Jeshua Alianell took his first win in the Skip Barber Formula Race Series at Circuit of The Americas.

After his strongest qualifying session of the season, Jeshua Alienell held pole position from green to checker in Race 1 at COTA. With heavy rain and little visibility, the youngster didn’t let up, with the fastest lap of 2m40.767s set on the second to last lap. Series newcomer Dylan Hajicek kept the pressure in Alianell the entire race, but couldn’t get the pass done, and came home with a second-place finish. Johnny Guindi made quick work of the pack, and improved to third after qualifying sixth.

Nathan Byrd and Seth Brown battled for fourth position, with Byrd holding on to claim the place. The highlight of this duel was a brave pass that saw these drivers two-wide through the esses.

Lindsay Brewer navigated the extreme weather in her second drive of the day, as she was behind the wheel of the Skip Barber Racing School HPD Honda Civic Type R TC race car earlier and has another practice after this race. She will be competing in her second event this weekend in TC America Powered by Skip Barber Racing School.

Watch the race replay below:

The Skip Barber Formula Race Series next heads to New Jersey Motorsports Park Thunderbolt on May 25.

RESULTS