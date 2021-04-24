Japanese GP to stay at Suzuka until 2024

The Japanese Grand Prix will remain at the iconic Suzuka circuit until 2024 after the signing of a new contract.

Suzuka has been the home of the Japanese GP since 1987 — save for a two-year spell when the race was hosted at Fuji in 2007 and ’08 — and has signed a new three-year contract to stay on the calendar. Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali says the deal is important both from a growth point of view and in terms of keeping a classic track on the schedule.

“I am truly delighted that Formula 1 will continue to race at Suzuka Circuit for another three years,” Domenicali said. “Japan holds a special place in the hearts and minds of F1 fans all over the world, and Suzuka has played host to many of the sport’s most legendary moments, with 11 drivers’ titles being decided there.

“The Japanese Grand Prix has always showcased gripping, edge-of-your-seat drama, and I am thrilled we can continue to bring the action and excitement that is Formula 1 to the passionate motorsport fans of Japan.

“This extension is part of our long-term commitment to growing the sport in Asia, and we are pleased to be able to continue our successful relationship with Mobilityland. I’d like to personally thank Mr. (Kaoru) Tanaka and his team for their continued efforts in reaching this agreement, and we look forward to working with the promoter to increase the popularity and fan base of Formula 1 there.”

This year’s race — which will have Honda as title sponsor — was set to be the last of the previous contract, and Kaoru Tanaka, president representative director of Mobilityland Corporation, highlights the significance of holding a race at the venue in 2022.

“As a result of repeated negotiations with Formula 1, we have been able to conclude a contract on hosting the event from the year 2022 and onward,” Tanaka said. “We would like to express our sincere gratitude to Formula 1 members, including first of all Mr. Stefano Domenicali, for the great understanding that was shown during the negotiations.

“We are determined to continue to our efforts together with local residents of Mie Prefecture and Suzuka City so that Suzuka Circuit will continue to be loved by fans all over the world and contribute to the prosperity of the motorsports culture.

“In 2022, Suzuka Circuit will celebrate its 60th anniversary. In addition to the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix that will be held from the year 2022 and onward, we will take on new challenges for the future while also cherishing the history and traditions of the sport so that we may provide fans with surprises, joys and emotional experiences. Please look forward to the events to come.”