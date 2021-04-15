Burton to make Cup debut at Talladega with Gaunt Brothers

Harrison Burton will make his NASCAR Cup Series career on April 25 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Gaunt Brothers Racing announced Thursday that it is putting Burton in its No. 96 Toyota for the event. Talladega will be the team’s third race this season.

DEX Imaging, which has sponsored Burton throughout his racing career, will be the car’s primary partner. Burton will run double-duty at Talladega, as he currently competes full-time in the Xfinity Series for Joe Gibbs Racing and will also be in that series’ April 24 race.

“I’m incredibly grateful to DEX Imaging and Toyota for providing this opportunity with Gaunt Brothers Racing,” Burton said. “From the moment I started racing, the Cup Series was always the goal. In everything I’ve done, I’ve been working toward this moment. I saw how hard my dad worked to get to Cup and how hard he worked to compete and win races. He instilled that same worth ethic in me, and I’m just really proud and honored to have the chance to do what he did and compete with the best of the best.”

Burton is the son of NBC Sports analyst and former driver Jeff Burton. Throughout his Cup Series career, Jeff Burton won 21 races and was nominated for the 2021 NASCAR Hall of Fame class.

Harrison Burton has four wins in 49 Xfinity Series starts. He finished eighth in the championship last year and won Rookie of the Year honors. Burton also has 11 wins in the Camping World Truck Series.

Burton’s climb up the racing ladder also includes wins at some of the most prominent late model races around the country, as well as in the K&N Pro Series and the ARCA Menards Series. In 2017, Burton won the K&N Pro Series East championship.

Gaunt Brothers Racing fields a single-car team in the Cup Series on a part-time basis. After failing to qualify for the Daytona 500, Ty Dillon drove the car in the Daytona road course race and the Bristol dirt event.

“We’re proud to represent such an innovative brand in DEX Imaging and equally proud to have Harrison make his first NASCAR Cup Series start with us,” team owner Marty Gaunt said. “As a Toyota team, we’ve seen first-hand how well Harrison has developed. He’s been racing and winning in Toyotas for years, and yet he’s still only 20 years old. He has a very bright future ahead of him, and we aim to make his Cup Series debut a successful one.”