Imola schedule changed for royal funeral

Formula 1 has announced changes to the timetable for this weekend’s Emilia Romagna Grand Prix out of respect for the funeral of Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh – the husband of the British Queen – died late last week at the age of 99, with his funeral to take place on Saturday at 3 p.m. BST, 4 p.m. CET time. As qualifying was due to take place until 4 p.m., F1 has moved the session one hour earlier, in turn leading to a number of other scheduling changes.

With qualifying now from at 2-3 p.m. CET (8-9 a.m. ET), FP3 on Saturday has also had to move one hour earlier and will take place from 11 a.m. on Saturday morning. Friday practice has also been shifted due to curfews and the timing between sessions, so that both FP1 and FP2 start 30 minutes earlier than originally planned, at 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. local time respectively.

There will also be a minute of silence held ahead of qualifying, which the FIA and F1 say is an opportunity for people to show their respects.

The start time of the race itself remains unchanged, taking place at 3 p.m. local time (9 a.m.).

Prince Philip had a keen interest in motorsport, and was the President-in-Chief of the British Racing Drivers Club (BRDC) – the owner and operator of Silverstone, home of the British Grand Prix – for 42 years.