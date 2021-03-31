Tickets on sale for inaugural Woodward Dream Show at M1 Concourse

Tickets are now on sale for the inaugural Woodward Dream Show, the first of three prominent automotive events coming later this year to M1 Concourse, the premier garage and racetrack facility in Pontiac, Michigan.

The Woodward Dream Show is designed to give the audience a view of only the best hot rods, muscle cars, race cars and cruisers. The show features a juried show and competition, with food, fashion, and design elements incorporated in the three-day weekend.

The Woodward Dream Show is a ticketed event scheduled for Aug. 19-21, in conjunction with the annual Woodward Dream Cruise activities that take place all along Woodward Ave. in the suburbs north of Detroit.

“We’re not trying to take anything away from the Woodward Dream Cruise, which is already a great event in this area. We see our Dream Show as an enhancement of the overall Dream Cruise experience,” said Dave Sherman of M1 Concourse. “When you’re out on Woodward you’re going to sit there and see some great cars, but you’ll see them for 10-15 seconds as they drive by. Here, you’ll have a chance to see many of the best cars that you’ll see out on Woodward, but you’ll get to spend time with them, see them up close, and talk to the owners in a way that you would never have been able to before.”

“It is a ticketed event, but that ticket provides you not only with the chance to be up close with some incredible automobiles, but it also includes your parking, food, beverage and spirits, all for one price.”

The Woodward Dream Show kicks off at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 19 with Cruisin’ M1 Circuit day. It’s a chance to see your dream cars cruise the 1.5-mile road course at M1 for a driving exhibition. The 60 invited cars are some of the most iconic performance cars ever created, defining the past, present, and future of performance and motoring. The spectacle includes everything from a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 to numerous Muscle Cars, Customs, Low Riders, and a large group of 1932 Deuce Coupes and High Boys.

Friday features a significant hot rod, custom, muscle and cruiser show with winners picked by their peers in each of the 20 classes. Fans will be able to see 50 invited significant cars that helped shape Woodward Cruisin’ and American car culture. All of the cars will be on display in the arena, where one can get up close, take pictures, and meet the owners.

Saturday will have the Cruisin’ The Concourse Show. M1 has invited 20 local car clubs to each bring 100 of the best of the best of their members’ cars to allow ticket buyers to spend time with 1,000 premier cars that will be on display. The 87-acre M1 Concourse will be the hub for all car club enthusiasts and Woodward Dream Cruisers to display their cars and watch the cruise. This will be an opportunity to get up close and personal with the best-of-the-best cars that shaped Detroit and Woodward Avenue.

In addition to the 1,000 car club vehicles, all of the cars that participated in Thursday’s Cruisin’ M1 Circuit and Friday’s Woodward Dream Show will all be on display. All the cars will be on display in the arena, where enthusiasts can get up close, take pictures, and meet the owners.

Admission tickets all weekend also allow consumers access to the Taste of Woodward, where they are treated to elevated food, beverage, wine, and spirits while viewing some of the most iconic cars built. Each day one will find a range of menu options to choose from, be it traditional Woodward fare (think world-class burgers, dogs and coneys . . .) to the unanticipated and out of the ordinary. You will be immersed in the scents, tastes, libations and ambiance that defines the world of Woodward summer cruising.

There will also be special, after-hours ticketed events on Thursday and Friday for those who want to enhance their Woodward experience further. Thursday evening features “Rev Up the Grille,” a chance to join teams, owners and drivers gathering to enjoy Detroit’s best BBQ in an elevated culinary experience.

Friday night is “Cars & Cigars,” a lifestyle event where one can experience and admire up close some of the best hot rods, muscle cars, customs and cruisers of the past, present, and future on display — while enjoying an evening of premium cigars, food, and spirits.

Ticket packages for each day, all weekend and special evening events are on sale now at www.woodwarddreamshow.com. Prices range from $100 per day to a special $275 VIP three-day pass.

“You will get a chance to see the best of the best when it comes to cars that come to Woodward, but you’ll get to see them up close all in one place at one time,” said Tim Hartge of M1 Concourse. “And you get everything you want from that experience… the best cars, great food and beverages, and a place to park… all for one great price.”

The Woodward Dream Show is the first of two major automotive enthusiast events coming to the M1 Concourse this year. The American Speed Festival, a celebration of automotive excellence of the past, present and future, arrives at M1 Sept. 30-Oct. 3. Tickets are also on sale for that event at www.americanspeedfestival.com.