O'Ward quickest on busy second day of Texas IndyCar testing

A busy second day of private NTT IndyCar Series testing concluded at Texas Motor Speedway on Wednesday with Arrow McLaren SP’s Pato O’Ward leading the 17 drivers in attendance.

The only significant adversity experienced on Wednesday came with the No. 14 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevy driven by Sebastien Bourdais, who hit the wall exiting Turn 2. The Frenchman was unhurt in the accident that took place within the last 30 minutes of the checkered flag.

“We had a good day and tested a lot of things,” O’Ward told RACER. “For me and the team, it was great to get a lot of changes under our belt for when we come back. But man, it was windy, and man, it was cold, and that’s a lot different than it normally is.”

The 2018 Indy Lights champion got away with a spin entering pit lane on Wednesday, and said the luck continued as drivers lapped in packs, which provided big jumps in speed through the aerodynamic tows.

“It’s always looks good when you’re the fastest, but really, the first few positions were because of big tows,” he said. “But still, I think we were in the first five cars without a tow, so we did well, and I’m feeling a lot more confident coming back to Texas for the race.”

(All speeds unofficial)

Pato O’Ward, No. 5 Arrow McLaren SP Chevy (222.25mph)

Alexander Rossi, No. 27 Andretti Autosport Honda (220.84mph)

Jack Harvey, No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda (220.54mph)

Simon Pagenaud, No. 22 Team Penske Chevy (220.45mph)

Will Power, No. 12 Team Penske Chevy (220.41mph)

Felix Rosenqvist, No. 7 Arrow McLaren SP Chevy (220.07mph)

Colton Herta, No. 26 Andretti Autosport Honda (219.62mph)

Rinus VeeKay, No. 21 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy (219.58mph)

Josef Newgarden, No. 2 Team Penske Chevy (218.91mph)

Sebastien Bourdais, No. 14 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevy (218.73mph)

Ed Carpenter, No. 20 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevy (218.66mph)

Scott McLaughlin, No. 3 Team Penske Chevy (218.16mph)

Takuma Sato, No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda (217.81mph)

Ryan Hunter-Reay, No. 28 Andretti Autosport Honda (217.75mph)

James Hinchcliffe, No. 29 Andretti Autosport Honda (217.46mph)

Graham Rahal, No. 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda (216.94mph)

Dalton Kellett, No. 4 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevy (216.70mph)