Primary sponsorship in Texas to come from enduring RLL backer

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and Fleet Cost & Care will celebrate an extension to their six-year relationship by adorning Graham Rahal’s No. 15 Honda with its branding as primary sponsor for the May 1 Genesys 300 and May 2 XPEL 375 at Texas Motor Speedway. The fleet management software will also be featured on the No. 15 throughout RLL’s 30th anniversary season as an associate sponsor.

“Jeff Curran and his employees are among the most enthusiastic supporters of our team,” said Mike Lanigan, co-owner of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing with Bobby Rahal and David Letterman. “We’re proud to play an important role in helping Fleet Cost & Care grow their business both domestically and internationally. Jeff and his entire team are first-class partners and we’re thrilled to continue building on our past success together.”