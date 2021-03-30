Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale sales top $105 million

Led by the $5.5 million sale of Carroll Shelby’s personal 1966 Shelby Cobra 427 Super Snake and a 1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 that sold for $2.475 million, Barrett-Jackson closed a successful week-long auction in Scottsdale Saturday (March 27) that set more than 95 world-record sales.

In total, 1,054 vehicles sold for over $95 million, and more than 1,000 pieces of automobilia brought in over $4.4 million. Another $5.8 million was raised for charity through the sale of eight VIN 001 and first production vehicles, along with a 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo NASCAR race car, bringing the total auction sales to more than $105 million with a 100% sell-through rate and over 95 world-record auction sales.

See the top 10 sellers at VintageMotorsport.com.