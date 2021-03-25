INTERVIEW: Sam Lowes

Sam Lowes is speaking to the global motorcycle racing media on the eve of the 2021 FIM Moto2 World Championship.

“We’ve done a good job all winter and now I can look forward to this weekend expecting to have a lot of fun to start the season,” said the Elf Marc VDS Racing Team rider. “My goal for 2021 is to win the Moto2 World Championship.”

Poised to launch his seventh season in the Moto2 classification this weekend, Lowes is in a position to make a run at the title. A three-time winner in 2020, Lowes missed out on last year’s title by 11 points to Enea Bastianini. Using the narrow miss as motivation, Lowes and the entire Belgian-based Marc VDS Racing outfit burned the midnight oil over the off-season months, keen to unearth any opportunity to give both Triumph Triple 765cc-motivated Kalex and its rider an edge.

Q: The Moto2 classification is astonishingly close, and to come out on top at the conclusion of the recent three-day test at the Losail Circuit has to be so confidence-inspiring for you?

SAM LOWES: Yeah, for sure, because obviously times are always very close in this class. For three or four days out there with everybody on the track and to come out at the end of it all on top shows that we are very good position.

Q: This time last year you actually hit the asphalt in Friday Free Practice, heavily injured your shoulder and were forced to the garages and ruled out of the 2020 Grand Prix of Qatar. Excited to line up under the lights this weekend?

SL: Yeah, definitely. I’m excited to get back under the lights because, last year I had my shoulder injury and I unfortunately missed the race, but I really enjoy riding the Qatar track. There is something a bit special about racing under the lights at night, I definitely can’t wait to get it all kicked off this weekend.

Q: In the MotoGP media in recent weeks you haven’t been shy about stating that you are out to win the Moto2 World Championship in 2021. All systems go?

SL: We are. Obviously last year we came really close, and that kind of built us a good foundation to have a nice winter and off-season like we have had, and then we’ll now go straight into the year. Obviously we are going after the championship and that’s a big target, and we’re looking forward to giving it a proper go. The team is great. As we’ve seen in the past, when you’ve got something that is working with a good group of guys, you obviously try to keep it all the same, because as they say, if it’s working, keep it going. That definitely helps a lot.

Q: You’re about to enter your seventh year in the Moto2 division, and you have spoken quite a bit during the off-season about concentrating on fine-tuning the small things for 2021. Has that all gone to plan?

SL: Yeah, because we just missed out on things a few times in 2020. We missed the first race of the season at Qatar, and we also missed out on a few other little things. Now, we’ve worked really hard this winter and tested all the parts, and given ourselves a lot of different directions to go in on specific race weekends if we need to, and that’s something that has given me a lot more confidence. I now understand the bike even more, and I think that just makes you a little bit more relaxed when you set yourself up for different scenarios. As they say, the hard work pays off long before the start of the year, and I feel like we’ve done a lot of that.

Q: For the approaching season, you’ve talked about working on staying more calm and perhaps not pushing too much during the races when maybe you don’t need to…

SL: Yeah, in the end, and it is obvious to say, but the guy who scores the most points over the whole year is the winner. In a race where maybe you’re not feeling it, or you get a bad start or you end up in a bad situation, you don’t have to try and risk too much. You don’t have to win every race. You just have to get the most from every situation. So I just want to be a bit smarter about all that. Obviously, I want to start the year thinking of the bigger picture. I think subconsciously that helps me be a bit more relaxed, as well. I know I have to do the best I can on every day and see where we are at the end.

Q: During the first half of the 2020 Moto2 season you hovered around the top five before reeling off three straight wins beginning with the French Grand Prix. Will momentum play a big part in it all in ’21?

SL: Yeah, I think you feel like you’ve got to build a base in the early races, and then hit second gear and then get the momentum and some wins and that has what I’ve been lacking in past years. You see it in racing. You see some guys start real hot at the start of the year and then sort of fizzle out, and then some of them just build and build and build, and that’s what I think you need to do if you’re looking at the bigger picture for the championship. You want to build your base, and then get into the solid part of the year and try and take off, and that’s the target.

Q: Upwards of 10 racers can win a Moto2 Grand Prix on any given Sunday. How are you looking at the competition you’ll face beginning with this weekend’s race?

SL: Yeah, I think they’re definitely talking about a race win. That’s what you want out of any weekend. There are eight, nine or 10 guys that can possibly win a race. For the championship, you’ve got Marco Bezzecchi riding for the VR46 team. He finished fourth in the championship last year, so he’s obviously a strong rival. Remy Gardner riding for the KTM team will also be strong. He won the last race last year. For me, I think those two guys will be the main guys in the championship week-in and week-out. There may be a lot more, as well. Some rookies will improve over the season, and some of the second year riders will be a bit better. Like I said, I think there are a lot of guys that can win races, but for the championship, I would say there are probably four or five that can be there week-in and week-out.

Q: When you won your third consecutive race in 2020, you became the first British racer to accomplish such a thing since Phil Read pulled off a hat-trick of wins on his way to the 1971 250cc World Championship. Do you know who Phil Read was?

SL: Yeah, he raced quite a ways ago, but he was obviously a very famous British rider. Last year when I won three races in a row, it was the first time a British rider had done that since him, so it is nice to feel that history. It’s been too long for a British rider to achieve such a thing, but it is nice to be spoken about like that, and when you hear those things it is just great to see. It’s great, and I feel a lot of support from the fans because it has been a long time since we have had something like this. It’s really nice to see and feel the fans. I also actually just got an award this week from the Motorcycle News in England. I won the award for Rider of the Year, which is voted on by the fans. It’s real great for me when you have a great season and you turn it around and fight for the championship. To win an award voted on by the fans just gives you a bit of motivation, let’s say, because it shows that people are feeling it and are behind you and are loving what you do. It’s a fantastic feeling. You know, to be fast rider is obviously great, but to be a world champion is another step. Now, it’s all about focus on Moto2, and if I become a champion, it is something that you have forever.

How are you going to approach the opening Grand Prix this weekend?

SL: The first stage will be just getting up to speed. The biggest thing for me will be the qualifying. The minimum for me will to be the front two rows or in the top six, just so you’re there at the start of the race and getting into the rhythm. That is where we will need to be to be fighting for that podium, if not the win at the first round.