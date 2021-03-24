Omologato named ‘Official Timepiece of the Trans Am Series’

The Trans Am Racing Company has forged a new partnership with Omologato Watches, selecting Omologato as the new “Official Timepiece of the Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli.”

Motorsport culture is Omologato’s founding design principle, and now as the Official Timepiece, the 2021 Trans Am champions and other top drivers will receive a hand-assembled, limited edition Omologato watch, which will feature the series red and black colorway, to celebrate their season achievements.

Omologato will make the custom pieces available to Trans Am fans with a limited run of 500 special edition timepieces. Available on a first-come, first-serve basis, Trans Am fans can request to also receive the run number of their favorite Trans Am driver.

“We are excited to partner with Omologato,” said Trans Am Racing Company President John Clagett. “The new Trans Am Omologato watches are stylish, but also affordable. And with the limited production number, they are instantly a collector’s item for any Trans Am fan.”

The UK-based company has partnerships with world-renowned tracks including Watkins Glen International and Monza, as well as many of the sport’s top professionals, like James Hinchcliffe, Jack Harvey, Marcus Ericsson, and Derek Bell, Robert Wickens, and numerous others. Most recently, Omologato became the premiere watch designer for Sportscar Vintage Racing Association (SVRA).

“I’m a massive fan of historic racing and the Trans Am series has always been one I’d dreamt of watching live one day,” said Omologato CEO Shami Kalra. “Today taking Omologato to being partners of the Series is an absolute privilege”

How to order Omologato’s Official Trans Am Timepiece:

Pre-orders now available

Stock arrives End of May 2021

Only 500 Limited Edition Trans Am Watches are being made

Order at: https://www.omologatowatches.com/svra-1/transam

To request your edition number email: sales@omologato.co.uk