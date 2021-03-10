SRX reveals first images of car

Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) has taken the wraps off the car that will race the inaugural season of the six-round short-track series.

The Ray Evernham-designed car is powered by Ilmor’s 396 engine, an LS-based V8 originally designed for ARCA stock cars. In SRX trim, it will deliver 700 horsepower with 530 ft-lb of torque.

Drawing inspiration from the now-defunct IROC events, SRX will feature sprint races with drivers from an array of racing backgrounds competing in identically-prepared cars. In addition to series co-founder Tony Stewart, the line-up currently includes Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Bobby Labonte, Willy T. Ribbs, Bill Elliott, Ernie Francis Jr., Marco Andretti, Helio Castroneves and Michael Waltrip.

SRX debuts June 12 at Stafford Motor Speedway in Connecticut. After that, it visits back-to-back dirt tracks — Knoxville (Iowa) Raceway on June 19 and Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, Ohio, on June 26. The series returns to pavement July 3 at Lucas Oil Raceway near Indianapolis, and then ventures north to Slinger (Wis.) Speedway on July 10. SRX’s inaugural season culminates July 17 at the iconic Nashville (Tenn.) Fairgrounds Speedway.