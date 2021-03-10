More Xfinity, Truck Series races for Kevin Harvick, Ryan Preece

Kevin Harvick and Ryan Preece will keep busy this summer with the addition of several NASCAR races on their respective schedules.

First will be a return for Harvick to the Camping World Truck Series on March 27. Harvick will run on the dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway with David Gilliland Racing in the No. 17 Ford F-150. Hunt Brothers Pizza will sponsor Harvick’s entry.

Harvick has 14 wins in the Truck Series in 123 starts. Bristol will be his first start in the series since 2015.

Harvick is also set to run three Xfinity Series races for Stewart-Haas Racing, and all of them will be on road courses. A two-time series champion with 47 career wins, Harvick will make his season debut on May 22 at Circuit of The Americas and then compete at Road America on July 3 and Indianapolis on Aug. 14.

“I tell all of the drivers we represent at KHI Management that nothing beats seat time, and that goes for me as well,” Harvick said. “I can learn and have some fun, all at the same time. Road course racing and dirt track racing is a challenge, and I’m always up for a challenge.”

Preece is set for two Camping World Truck Series races with David Gilliland Racing, which will be the first time he’s competed in the series. Hunt Brothers Pizza will sponsor Preece on June 18 at Nashville Superspeedway, and Morton Buildings will sponsor the No. 17 Ford F-150 on June 26 at Pocono Raceway.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to run Nashville and Pocono and partner with Hunt Brothers Pizza and Morton Buildings,” Preece said. “DGR has done an awesome job building its program from the short tracks to the national level. I said it at the beginning of the season, I’m going to be in the seat as much as I can be. Cup, Trucks, Modifieds — whatever has four wheels and an engine that will give me the opportunity to chase after trophies.”