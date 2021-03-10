Michael Schumacher, Paul Page elected to IMS Hall of Fame

Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Michael Schumacher and longtime Indianapolis 500 broadcaster Paul Page comprise the 2021 class of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Hall of Fame.

Schumacher and Page were elected to the IMS Hall of Fame by a voting panel of 150 motorsports journalists, officials and living Hall of Fame members, chosen from a total of 14 nominees representing the Speedway’s diverse history as host to the Indianapolis 500, Brickyard 400 and, from 2000-2007, F1’s United States Grand Prix at Indianapolis.

Schumacher and Page will be honored and officially inducted at the 2021 IMS Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Indianapolis 500 Oldtimers Dinner presented by Firestone on May 27 at the Downtown Indianapolis Marriott.

The 2020 IMS Hall of Fame inductees — legendary drivers Janet Guthrie and Dale Earnhardt — also will be honored at this year’s event.

Read more at VintageMotorsport.com.