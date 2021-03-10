36-car entry for Sebring 12 Hours

The entry list for the Mobil 1 Twelve Hours at Sebring features 36 cars in five classes.

Round 2 of IMSA’s WeatherTech SportsCar Championship has seven cars leading the list in DPi, five in LMP2 and six in LMP3, comprising half the field.

IMSA’s two GT classes are responsible for the rest of the entry list with five cars in GT Le Mans—four from the BMW and Corvette factory teams—and one independent Porsche. And the series’ most popular class, GT Daytona, once again delivers the greatest volume of entries with 13.

Action gets under way next week on Thursday, with the Saturday, March 20 race being aired by NBC Sports across multiple platforms.

ENTRY LIST