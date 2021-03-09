VSCCA seeks additional entries for June 11-12 Vintage Festival

The Vintage Sports Car Club of America has already committed to one “all-comers” field for the seventh annual Thompson Vintage Festival at Connecticut’s Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park. Now the club is seeking additional entries, hoping to fill a second grid.

“We know the Formula group (FJ, FV, early F3) would like to have their own grid, and that’s possible if we get a dozen Formula cars, or we might combine formula cars and sports racers in a group,” said VSCCA Activities Chair Mark O’Day. “We need the entries to make the commitment.”

For additional details, log onto VintageMotorsport.com.