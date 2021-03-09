2021 Le Mans 24 entry list released

The 62-car entry list for the 2021 Le Mans 24 Hours, set to take place on August 21-22, has been released by the Automobile Club de L’Ouest.

The entry includes all 33 full-season entries from the 2021 FIA World Endurance Championship plus a number of teams utilizing their automatic invitations through racing success in 2020 and, in the case of the Asian Le Mans Series, into early 2021.

Hypercar (LMP1) (5 entries)

This year’s race will see the first appearance of the new-for-2021 Hypercar class with Toyota Gazoo Racing and US-flagged Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus fielding a pair apiece of their GR010 Hybrid and SCG 007 LMH cars respectively. These four will compete alongside the grandfathered Signatech Alpine team, their LMP1 Alpine A480 Gibson an ex-Rebellion R13. In total, a five-car class for 2021.

LMP2 (25 entries)

Joining the 11-car full-season WEC entry are the automatically invited pair from United Autosports and single entries from G-Drive Racing and PR1 Mathiesen, the latter invited as the representative team for Patrick Kelly, the IMSA Jim Trueman Award winner for the best-placed gentleman driver in their LMP2 class in 2020.

In addition, there are entries granted by the ACO Selection Committee to IDEC Sport (two cars), a second G-Drive Racing Aurus, a second Oreca for Team WRT and a second, too, for High Class Racing with solo cars for SO24 By Graff, Duqueine and Panis Racing.

Racing Team India, with a Ligier – one of two in the field – to be operated by Eurasia Motorsport is also listed, the team switching from the Algarve Pro-operated Oreca it raced in the 2020/2021 Asian Le Mans Series.

And there’s a huge surprise with Risi Competizione making its LMP2 debut with an ORECA for Ryan Cullen and Oliver Jarvis.

GTE Pro (7 entries)

GTE Pro features the full-season Porsche and Ferrari squads from the FIA WEC joined by the pair of IMSA factory Corvette C8.Rs (the car making its Le Mans debut after the team missed the race last season) plus the WeatherTech Racing Porsche 911 RSR from IMSA’s GTLM class with Cooper MacNeil listed as the driver.

GTE Am (24 entries)

GTE AM sees a 24-car entry with the 13-car full-season WEC entry joined by automatic invitations for TF Sport (a third Aston Martin for the UK-based team alongside its WEC customer efforts); another Porsche for Proton Competition; and five additional Ferraris from Kessel Racing, Inception Racing, Iron Lynx, Rinaldi Racing and, surprisingly, ALMS GT Champions (with Porsche) Herberth Motorsport.

In addition there are entries granted by the ACO Selection Committee to Chinese-flagged Absolute Racing (Porsche 911 RSRs) with Taiwanese Hub Auto Corse also fielding a Porsche.

ELMS regulars JMW Racing and Spirit of Race will be there, too, with Ferraris.

Garage 56 (1 entry)

For the first time since 2016 there is set to be a ‘Garage 56’ entry for an innovative team: The La Filiere Frederic SAUSSET BY SRT41 ORECA 07 is listed with at least two of the drivers set to come from the Academy set up by quad-amputee Frederic Sausset for other drivers with physical impairments following his successful appearance at the 2016 Le Mans 24 Hours.

Unusually, today’s announcement does not include a reserve list. It is understood that entries are still being accepted for inclusion as reserves.