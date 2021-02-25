Haas to reveal livery on March 4

Haas will reveal its 2021 look on March 4, with what the team is describing as a “livery unveil” for the VF-21 taking place online.

Due to COVID-19 travel restrictions in Europe — with the United Kingdom imposing strict measures on any incoming travel — Haas is unable to complete a fire-up of its Ferrari power unit in its new chassis at its Banbury headquarters and will first complete its 2021 car in Bahrain ahead of pre-season testing. As a result, the team won’t release the full car until the first test.

Instead Haas is going to unveil the livery for its new car next week, at 0800 GMT (3:00 a.m. ET) on March 4, just over a week before the first test where the car will finally hit the track. There will be an unveiling of the new car in full in the pit lane in Bahrain.

The team has an all-new rookie driver line-up of Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, while Pietro Fittipaldi remains test and reserve driver after standing in for the injured Romain Grosjean at the final two rounds of last season.

Confirmation of the plans from Haas means all teams have now announced when their new cars will appear, with next week set to launch Mercedes, Alpine (both March 2), Aston Martin (March 3), Haas and Williams (March 5), before Ferrari shows off its 2021 design on March 10.