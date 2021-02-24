Ferrari announces Hypercar plans

Ferrari will make its return to factory prototype racing in 2023 with the FIA World Endurance Championship’s new Hypercar class.

The announcement comes after Scuderia Ferrari chose to discontinue its look into becoming an engine supplier in the NTT IndyCar Series and brings the Prancing Horse back to the 24 Hours of Le Mans, where the brand was synonymous with overall victory through the halfway point of the 1960s.

A rich history was built in recent decades with class wins earned by Ferrari’s GT machinery and its customer 333 SP prototype; beyond confirming the new Hypercar program, details on “track testing, the name of the car and the drivers who will make up the official crews,” are forthcoming.

“In over 70 years of racing, on tracks all over the world, we led our closed-wheel cars to victory by exploring cutting-edge technological solutions: innovations that arise from the track and make every road car produced in Maranello extraordinary,” said Ferrari CEO John Elkann. “With the new Le Mans Hypercar program, Ferrari once again asserts its sporting commitment and determination to be a protagonist in the major global motorsport events.”

Another important announcement will come with the news of whether Ferrari intents to field its Hypercar as an exclusive factory effort, or if it will be made available for purchase by privateer entrants. With the addition of Ferrari, the ACO and WEC have found increased stability and promotional value for its new class as the legendary Italian marque joins Peugeot, Toyota, and SCG Glickenhaus in the category.

“Today is a great day for endurance racing: Ferrari is coming back to the top level, at the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the FIA World Endurance Championship,” said ACO president Pierre Fillon. “The Hypercar field promises some epic battles. Alongside Ferrari, In 2023, many manufacturers who have already joined us are sure to pull out all the stops to win the race in its centenary year. This is excellent news for a discipline whose rule base forms a solid foundation on which to build a bright future.”