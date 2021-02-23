JGR confirms busy schedule for Daytona Xfinity winner Ty Gibbs

Ty Gibbs will run 14 more Xfinity Series races this season as Joe Gibbs Racing rolled out his full schedule on Tuesday.

Gibbs, 18, won in his series debut over the weekend on the Daytona International Speedway road course. The organization had previously announced that Gibbs would run a slate of races that has him eligible for Rookie of the Year honors. He is also competing for the ARCA Menards Series championship this year.

Gibbs returns to Xfinity Series action at Phoenix Raceway on March 13 in the No. 54 Toyota Supra. He will then compete at Martinsville Speedway on April 9; Darlington Raceway on May 8; Dover International Speedway on May 15; and Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 29.

In the second half of the season, Gibbs will run at Mid-Ohio on June 5; Pocono Raceway on June 27; Road America (in the No. 81) on July 3; Watkins Glen International on August 7; Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 14; Michigan International Speedway on August 21; Richmond Raceway on September 11; Charlotte Roval on October 9; and Kansas Speedway on October 23.

Monster Energy will sponsor Gibbs at Road America, Watkins Glen, the Charlotte Roval, and Kansas. PristineAuction.com will serve as his primary sponsor at Phoenix.

Team owner Joe Gibbs – also Ty’s grandfather – said over the weekend that the schedule could be flexible with more races added later in the year. However, that would be up to Coy Gibbs, Ty’s father, and the team vice chairman and COO.

“This schedule this year, Coy put it together,” Joe Gibbs said of deciding where to run Ty. “I think (Coy) tried to pick the places that, for instance, coming to his (Ty) very first Xfinity race, they picked this track because, in his ARCA racing, this is one of the best races he had. And so Coy has done a great job. He works with Steve de Souza and all the guys over there in Xfinity. But he’s kind of laid out the program, and Ty’s really got a full schedule.

“Some weekends, he’ll race both ARCA and Xfinity, so it’s going to be a big challenge. They’ve tried to pick out the races where it would help him the most, and he would grow the most and get the most experience at those tracks. I think they’ve done a good job of laying things out.”