Primary sponsors confirmed for Sato's RLL Honda

Two sponsors of Takuma Sato’s No. 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Honda have been confirmed for the two-time Indianapolis 500 winner.

As part of a new multi-year deal, Digital Ally’s Shield Health Protection brand will serve as Sato’s primary sponsor at five NTT IndyCar Series races, starting at the Honda Indy Grand Prix of Alabama on April 18 and continuing with the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg on April 25; GMR Grand Prix at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on May 15; the Nashville’s Music City Grand Prix on August 8; and the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on September 26.

“Like it did for everyone, 2020 created unprecedented challenges for our team,” RLL co-owner Mike Lanigan said of the Kansas-based disinfectant and sanitizer manufacturer. “We were able to seek guidance from our partner Digital Ally on the best way to keep our team members as safe as possible, whether we were at the race shop or race track. Shield Health Protection Products and the related product line enable us to do that and we are proud to represent them on track and off.”

Sato will also have PeopleReady, the primary sponsor he carried into Victory Lane at IMS for the 104th Indy 500, back for this year’s event. And, in an expanded relationship with the staffing firm, PeopleReady will serve as an associate sponsor on Sato’s No. 30 for the season, and on the No. 15 Honda driven by teammate Graham Rahal.

“What an incredible result for PeopleReady’s first foray as a primary sponsor of an Indy car at the 2020 Indianapolis 500,” added RLL co-owner Bobby Rahal. “It’s great to have them back as primary sponsor on Takuma’s entry to defend their Indy 500 victory on the world stage and continue to increase the awareness of the staffing services they provide throughout the race season.”