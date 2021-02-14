SVRA at Sebring: Handling vs horsepower

Enjoy this example of handling vs horsepower battling in SVRA vintage racing at Sebring International Raceway…
NASCAR 1hr ago
First Big One beats the early rain at Daytona
It didn’t take long for Daytona International Speedway to turn into a race car junkyard. On Lap 14 of the season-opening Daytona 500, Kyle (…)
NASCAR 2hr ago
Wallace joins group at rear of field for start
The final tally of drivers dropping to the rear of the field in the Daytona 500 this afternoon reached 10. The latest is Darrell Wallace (…)
NASCAR 5hr ago
A Daytona 500 for a different era
The 63rd annual Daytona 500 will bestow the same prestige that always comes with winning it, but its pre-race pageantry will feel much (…)
Cup Series 5hr ago
Hamlin pushing the odds in chasing historic third straight Daytona triumph
Winning the Daytona 500 is a life-changing event. It is a victory that attaches to a driver for life the title of Daytona 500 champion. Not (…)
NASCAR 20hr ago
Cindric kicks off a new win streak in incident-filled Daytona Xfinity
Austin Cindric took up right where he left off in 2020. The reigning NASCAR Xfinity Series champion held off Brett Moffitt and Harrison (…)
NASCAR 1d ago
'Crazy' holiday work schedule pays early season dividends for 23XI
Mike Wheeler went through his phone Friday night, making notes from all the messages Denny Hamlin had sent him in the early days of 23XI (…)
NASCAR 1d ago
Final Daytona practice rained out; 9 drivers to start at the back
The next time NASCAR Cup Series teams hit the track at Daytona International Speedway will be for the 63rd annual Daytona 500. Rain (…)
NASCAR 1d ago
20 years on, lessons of Earnhardt’s death continue to resonate
It is impossible to make a trip to Daytona International Speedway and not think about Dale Earnhardt. Or to witness a crash, in any race, (…)
Trans Am 1d ago
Trans Am returns to roots in opening season at Sebring
The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli opens its 54th season of racing next weekend, headlining the Sebring SpeedTour Feb. 19-21 at (…)
NASCAR 1d ago
Rain abbreviates second Daytona practice
The second practice session for the 63rd annual Daytona 500 barely lasted three minutes Saturday morning before rain ended the (…)
