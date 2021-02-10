Bogle joins Carlin for Indy Lights

Christian Bogle has signed with Carlin Racing, making the Louisiana native the 12th confirmed driver for the upcoming Indy Lights season. Bogle comes to Carlin from the Jay Howard (pictured at left, above, with Bogle) Driver Development USF2000 team as part of a new alliance between Carlin and JHDD.

“I’m super excited to get the 2021 season underway,” the 19-year-old said. “The Indy Lights car is a big step up but my experience in the car so far has been amazing. I know with the support of Carlin and Jay I will have everything around me to spend the year learning and growing as a driver. Carlin has a great reputation in the series so I know I’ll be in great hands. The calendar looks fantastic and I can’t wait to get the season underway.”

Having exited the Lights series after winning the championship with Ed Jones and launching its NTT IndyCar Series team, Carlin returns to the Road to Indy with a two-car effort that also includes Australian junior open-wheel standout Alex Peroni.

“We’re pleased to welcome Christian to the team for the 2021 season and also thank Jay for entrusting us with this next step in Christian’s career,” Carlin said. “The Road to Indy is a fabulous program and the Indy Lights Series is the perfect next step for drivers wishing to climb the motorsport ladder.

“The IL-15 will be a big step up for Christian based on the power and grip that he is familiar with in USF2000 but we will ensure he feels as comfortable as possible for the season ahead. Christian already has experience of some of the key circuits on the calendar so that will be a great help as he familiarizes himself with the 2021 package.”