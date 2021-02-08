Rolex 24 LMP2 class-winning Era now plans full-season campaign

One week after capturing the LMP2 class victory at the Rolex 24 At Daytona, Era Motorsport has confirmed its plans to contest the remainder of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season with the No. 18 ORECA 07-Gibson.

Team owner/driver Kyle Tilley will continue sharing the car with Dwight Merriman and add Ryan Dalziel for the endurance races. That trio, along with Paul-Loup Chatin, scored the Rolex 24 win on Era’s second appearance at the season-opening event.

“I’m thrilled to be able to announce our full-season effort,” Tilley said. “Our season last year was cut short, but it looks like we’ll certainly be making up for the lost track time in 2021.

“We had a strong run in last year’s Rolex 24, which was our first IMSA race as a team,” Tilley added. “This year, we won, which felt like an incredible feat considering how competitive the field was this year. It still hasn’t settled in yet.

“We had decided before the race that we’d enter the full season, and starting the season off by winning the biggest race of the year is just further motivation to run the entire schedule.”