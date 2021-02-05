Eversley joining ST Racing for Pirelli GT4 America

After back-to-back championship-winning seasons in the Pirelli GT4 America series, ST Racing has confirmed a full campaign in 2021 with two BMW M4 GT4s, spearheaded by a new driver line-up of Ryan Eversley and Joe Rubbo, alongside Tomas Mejia and Bryson Lew.

Canada-based ST Racing made its debut in the Pirelli GT4 Series as “Samantha Tan Racing” in 2016, picking up its first category win the following year. After an interim program in 2017 with two BMW M235iRs, ST Racing returned for a full campaign in 2018 with two BMW M4 GT4s. The following season, they secured five West Pro-Am victories and that season’s SprintX West Driver and Teams championships. One year later, ST Racing was once again the team to beat, racking up class honors four times en-route to a resounding SprintX title win.

In 2021, ST Racing will once again represent the Maple Leaf in the Pirelli GT4 America championship with two BMW M4 GT4s. The first, No. 28, will be driven by Eversley and Rubbo.

“I’m thrilled to be back racing in the Pirelli GT4 America series! Joe and I have been working together for seven years and I’m really happy he asked me to join him at Samantha Tan Racing this season,” said Eversley, was won the 2018 TCR class title in what was then part of the Pirelli World Challenge. “STR is coming off some seriously strong results, as is Joe, so I’m confident we can get on the podium and hopefully have a chance at the championship. I also have to thank Honda Performance Development for allowing me to compete in the GT4 category and continuing to work with Joe. That really means a lot to me.”

Rubbo’s joins the team from Ferrari Challenge competition, where he secured a championship in 2017.

“2021 will be my first time racing in GT4 America and I couldn’t think of a better team to drive for than Samantha Tan Racing,” said Rubbo. “They’ve won races and championships all over the world and I’m excited to join them and have my long-time coach and friend, Ryan Eversley, be a part of it as well. This will also be my first time racing a BMW after primarily competing in (Ferraris) for much of my career. But the M4 GT4 is fast and easy to drive, and I believe will be able to help my transition into pro racing.”

Mejia and Lew, both of whom are 17 years old, will line up together in the sister No. 38 BMW, and are set to make history as the youngest driver duo to ever compete in the GT4 America series. Mejia has made a name for himself in TC America, finishing as runner-up in the TCA class in only his second year of car racing in 2020. Lew is a former Junior ROK and Junior Rotax go-kart champion, and most recently competed in French Formula 4 prior to his maiden TC America outing at last year’s Sonoma event in a BMW M240i TC class, taking part in four events with podiums at Sonoma and Indianapolis. The two Americans will represent ST Racing in the SprintX Silver class.

The first round of this year’s Pirelli GT4 America series takes place at the Sonoma on March 5-7.