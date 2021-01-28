The Week In IndyCar, Jan 28, listener Q&A

Listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit, which include the introduction of Peacock’s streaming platform to IndyCar, the departure of Gil de Ferran from McLaren, the Rolex 24 At Daytona, and more.

Marshall Pruett

The 2021 season marks Marshall Pruett's 35th year working in the sport. In his role today for RACER, Pruett covers open-wheel and sports car racing as a writer, reporter, photographer, and filmmaker. In his previous career, he served as a mechanic, engineer, and team manager in a variety of series, including IndyCar, IMSA, and World Challenge.