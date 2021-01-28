Subscribe to RACER Free Trial Issue racer magazine

The Week In IndyCar, Jan 28, listener Q&A

January 28, 2021

Listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit, which include the introduction of Peacock’s streaming platform to IndyCar, the departure of Gil de Ferran from McLaren, the Rolex 24 At Daytona, and more.

