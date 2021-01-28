The Week In IndyCar, Jan 28, listener Q&A

Listener-driven comments and questions covering a variety of topics submitted by fans via Twitter, Facebook, and Reddit, which include the introduction of Peacock’s streaming platform to IndyCar, the departure of Gil de Ferran from McLaren, the Rolex 24 At Daytona, and more.
