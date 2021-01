A highly modified 1984 Corvette that has competed and held records in several Bonneville Salt Flats speed trial classes is now part of the National Corvette Museum collection.

Juris Mindenbergs of Redmond, Wash., acquired the car in 1986, modifying it for Bonneville racing with the assistance of Mike Dorgan, Don Schellberg, Art Morrisson and Larry Kalsch with his expertise and dyno facility.

