Sarrazin joins Chadwick at Veloce Racing Extreme E team

Veloce Racing, one of nine teams preparing to compete in the inaugural Extreme E series, has completed its driver line-up by signing Stephane Sarrazin to partner reigning W Series champion Jamie Chadwick.

While perhaps best-known for his sports car racing exploits — with six podium finishes in the Le Mans 24 Hours, two Le Mans Series titles and multiple victories in the FIA World Endurance Championship to his name — the 45-year-old Sarrazin has won races across a number of single-seater, sports car and rallying disciplines, demonstrating a versatility that should serve him well in the pioneering new electric off-road racing series.

In 1999, Sarrazin contested the Brazilian Grand Prix and continued to carry out Formula 1 testing duties until the end of 2002. Four seasons in the FIA Formula E Championship yielded three rostrum visits and 21 points finishes, while in 2011 and 2012, he raced in Australia’s V8 Supercars Championship. Since 2004, the Frenchman has competed in the FIA World Rally Championship.

“I am delighted to have agreed terms with Veloce Racing to contest the first season of Extreme E,” said Sarrazin. “This is a hugely appealing new series that has already attracted a lot of international attention, and all before the racing has even begun! As a driver, the concept is tremendously exciting and motivating – both on a competitive and personal level – and the challenge will be like no other.

“I’ve driven a lot of different types of car during my career, but the ODYSSEY 21 really is something special and it’s going to generate some incredible action. When we went testing together, it did not take me long to click with the Veloce Racing guys — like me, they arrive in Extreme E with a lot of experience from different disciplines in the sport, and that can only be to our advantage over the forthcoming campaign. I can’t wait to go racing!”

The inaugural season of Extreme E is scheduled to begin in the desert of Saudia Arabia on April 3-4.