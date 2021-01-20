Eversley joins Atlanta Speedwerks Honda TCR with Strelzoff

Honda Performance Development factory driver Ryan Eversley will lead a new home state effort with Atlanta Speedwerks in the No. 94 Honda Civic TCR with Michelin Pilot Challenge returnee Greg Strelzoff as his teammate.

The No. 94 entry will feature branding from Eversley’s podcast, Dinner with Racers, and the cancer support charity Lemons of Love.

“I’m pleased to be joining Atlanta Speedwerks for 2021 and since I’m from Atlanta myself, I think it’s a perfect fit!” Eversley said. “Greg and I have known each other for several years and battled in the ST class quite a bit so I think we will jell pretty quickly. We’re both extremely motivated to get the No. 94 Honda Civic TCR on the top step of the podium and, based on the performance of this team had last year, I think we’ll be strong.”

Strelzoff’s last appearance in IMSA’s training series for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship came in 2016.

“My goal for this year is to win,” said Strelzoff. “It’s the only thing I didn’t do in the previous years. I am excited to try the new TCR cars, and definitely to open for such a well-known and respected driver in Ryan. I hope I can turn the car over in good condition and position for Ryan to get us on the podium.”

Team owner/driver Todd Lamb has high hopes for his outfit to make a leap to the front of a stiff TCR class in 2021.

“Between our drivers and our crew members, this is the most experienced that Atlanta Speedwerks has been entering a season,” he said of the three-car program. “Jonathan Braswell and Jason Hoover will serve as car engineers, and we’ve added Rob Baker as team manager with his multi-car experience in IMSA. It’s all with the goal of putting together a talented crew that can help us win races and perhaps a championship. We’ll need everyone to bring their A game to the track to do that.”