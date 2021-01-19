Nissany retained by Williams in expanded test role

Roy Nissany has been retained as a Williams test driver and will get three FP1 sessions as well as a day of pre-season testing for the team this season.

The Israeli officially joined Williams ahead of the 2020 season and took part in his first F1 weekends with Friday practice outings at Barcelona, Monza and Bahrain last year. Nissany also drove in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi after wrapping up his Formula 2 campaign, where he finished 19th overall with a best finish of eighth in the feature race at Spa, earning him reverse grid pole.

“I am truly honored to continue being part of Williams,” Nissany said. “Since we started, we have made huge progress across many areas – on top of the great FP1s, we had a lot of productive work behind the scenes. While dedicating as much as I can to the team, I enhanced my skills and my capabilities as a driver. I am very keen to continue this form in 2021.”

Nissany’s 2021 schedule means even less pre-season running for the race drivers, with the 26-year-old taking up one of the three testing days in Bahrain in March. That means George Russell and Nicholas Latifi will each get just one day of pre-season testing before the opening round at the same venue on March 28.

Despite the impact on track time for Russell and Latifi, team principal Simon Roberts says Nissany’s feedback was beneficial to improving the car’s performance last season.

“I am pleased that Roy will continue as the team’s official test driver into 2021, building on the good work we started last year,” Roberts said. “As a team, we were very happy with the contributions Roy made both through his work on-track and in the simulator at Grove, which all aided the lap time gains we were able to make with the FW43. We also enjoyed seeing Roy grow as a driver, and we have no doubt that he will continue to go from strength to strength this year.”