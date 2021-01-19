Dillon lands Gaunt Brothers seat for Daytona 500

Gaunt Brothers Racing has confirmed that Ty Dillon will drive the No. 96 Toyota in the season-opening Daytona 500.

Bass Pro Shops/Black Rifle Coffee Company will sponsor the car. Dillon joins the team after Germain Racing, whom he competed with for four seasons, shut its doors at the end of last year.

“Gaunt Brothers Racing has given me a great opportunity to compete in the Daytona 500, and I couldn’t be happier,” said Dillon. “I love superspeedway races, and the Daytona 500 is the biggest of them all. Toyota has certainly proven itself in our sport and in the Daytona 500. I’m looking forward to racing with them and reuniting with Bass Pro Shops and Black Rifle Coffee Company.”

Dillon has made 162 starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, all of which under the Chevrolet banner. Daytona will be the first time Dillon has worked with a different manufacturer in his national series career.

Gaunt Brothers will have a new Toyota for Dillon on February 14 with an engine built by TRD. The team is emphasizing its superspeedway package for this year.

“The best way to get a good start to your season is to have a good finish in the Daytona 500,” said team owner Marty Gaunt. “We’ve got a talented driver in Ty Dillon with a strong TRD engine plugged into the best equipment available. Together with Toyota, Bass Pro Shops, and Black Rifle Coffee Company, we’re ready to compete and surprise some people.”

Dillon’s best finish in the Daytona 500 was a sixth-place effort in 2019.